LSV Asset Management Has $8.90 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

