Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

