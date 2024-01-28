JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

