iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

