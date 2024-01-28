GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GoDaddy by 106.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.