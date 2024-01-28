Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $460.83 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

