F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $185.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

