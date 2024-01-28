Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

