EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 333,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 950,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

