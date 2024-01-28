California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Oshkosh worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

