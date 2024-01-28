California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Polaris worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

NYSE PII opened at $91.37 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

