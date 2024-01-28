Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Brixmor Property Group worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

