Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

