Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 954 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

