Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 659 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

SYY stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

