Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,483,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.40 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.