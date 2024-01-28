Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

JNPR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

