Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

