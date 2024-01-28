Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 7,791 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

