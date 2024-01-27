Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$29,350.00 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$29,350.00 ($19,309.21).
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 3,592 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,310.40 ($2,835.79).
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 27,731 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,500.73 ($21,382.06).
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 72,269 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$80,941.28 ($53,250.84).
- On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($19,078.95).
Wotso Property Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.
Wotso Property Company Profile
Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wotso Property
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.