WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 2,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

