WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.28. 7,442,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

