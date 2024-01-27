Weyerhaeuser Announces Variable Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

