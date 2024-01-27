Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WJX

Wajax Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.67. The firm has a market cap of C$687.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$21.63 and a twelve month high of C$32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$509.70 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 4.1720991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.