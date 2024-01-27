Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

VOYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.18. 452,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,938,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.