Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of V stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,876,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

