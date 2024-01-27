Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,124. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

