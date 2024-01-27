United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 2.8%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). 793,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,447,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.98.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

