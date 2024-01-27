Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,708.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sherra Aspin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,708.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$58.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7902844 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

