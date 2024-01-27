Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 1.3%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.96 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 1,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 77,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £30.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.