Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,111 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $199.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

