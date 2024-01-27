Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

