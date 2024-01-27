Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 111 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $316.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $346.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

