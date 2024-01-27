Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BATRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.15.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
