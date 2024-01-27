Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

