Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diodes were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

