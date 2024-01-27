Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,480 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

