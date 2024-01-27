Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Airbnb Call Options (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 95,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 146% compared to the typical volume of 38,707 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.62 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

