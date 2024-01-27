Stifel Nicolaus Trims Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Get Mattel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.