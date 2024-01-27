Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.81.

Spin Master stock opened at C$35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.72. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

