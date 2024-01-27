Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Sosei Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

