Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 50,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

