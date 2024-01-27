Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Increases By 1,793.9%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 1,793.9% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Alset Company Profile

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 177.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.