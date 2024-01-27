Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Increases By 131.0%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.