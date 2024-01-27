Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$325.00 and last traded at C$325.00. 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$310.00.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89. The firm has a market cap of C$802.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$305.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$310.05.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($27.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.41 million for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$312.37, for a total transaction of C$31,237.00. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

