Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
