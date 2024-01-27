Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $72.73. 65,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

