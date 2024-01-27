Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.57.

PLUG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

