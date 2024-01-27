Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

