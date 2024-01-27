Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. 97,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,195. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

