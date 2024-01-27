Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.70 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

